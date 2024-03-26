Why this moment from J. Lo's doc is going viral and inspiring re-creations

One moment from Jennifer Lopez's new documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told" is drawing attention, jokes and full on re-creations (lots of them), on social media.

In the clip, posted to Prime Video's TikTok, J. Lo tousles her her hair while sitting on a workout bench.

While looking into the mirror, she talks about her upbringing in the Bronx and says, “I like taking my hair out like this. It reminds me like, when I was 16 in the Bronx running up and down the block. Crazy little girl who used to f---ing be wild and no limits, all dreams.”

The video's caption references Lopez's 2002 song "Jenny from the Block," in which she sings about her come up: “She really IS still Jenny from the block."

The clip has been lightly mocked by people who have been hearing Lopez reminisce about her days on the block for 20 years and counting.

"Jenny, it's been 84 years...," one person commented on the video on TikTok, referencing the "Titanic" line-turned-meme.

"The block is TIREDT leave 'em alone," another commenter wrote.

"The Bronx should be a paid actor at tis point," yet another read.

On X, people joked, “Just found out J.Lo is from The Bronx…I had no idea, she’s never mentioned this before.”

Commentators wonder if this scene was Lopez's attempt to seem down to earth, despite being a pop star for most of her life. If so, many aren't sold on the notion.

“I don’t understand why she is trying so hard to be relatable,” one TikToker said. Another TikToker concluded, "No, still not relatable."

"I understand you're trying to milk this whole, 'I'm humble, I'm from the hood.' This story doesn't really work for you anymore," one Bronx native said on TikTok. "Her trying to seem relatable and normal ... it's not going to work."

In “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” Lopez talks about the healing journey she went on after going through three divorces with ex-husbands Cris Judd, Ojani Noa and Marc Anthony. She and Anthony share two children.

Lopez is now married to Ben Affleck. The two reunited after their first engagement ended in 2004. The documentary explores their decades long love story.