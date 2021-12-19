Jennifer Lopez denies rumors she's upset over Ben Affleck’s comments on Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight after rumors began circulating about her relationship with Ben Affleck.

Following speculation that Lopez was upset with Affleck over his recent comments about his marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the actor and singer denied those reports.

“This story is simply not true,” Lopez told People in an article published Saturday. “It is not how I feel.”

Lopez continued to support Affleck and added, “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person.”

Affleck received some backlash after an appearance on “The Howard Stern” Show on Tuesday. During the sit-down interview, Affleck spoke about his alcoholism and his marriage to Garner from 2005 to 2018.

“I was like ‘I can’t leave ‘cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’” he explained. “What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Garner and Affleck share three children together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. While the couple were going through a divorce, Garner helped Affleck get treatment, according to reports.

“The Tender Bar” actor told Stern, “We had a marriage that didn’t work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer.”

He added, “Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids,” he added. “Both of us felt like we don’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage.”

Affleck rekindled his relationship with Lopez, who he was previously engaged to in 2002, earlier this year. His remarks about his previous marriage caused a stir on Twitter as some thought he lacked accountability and solely blamed Garner for their relationship ending.

“Ben Affleck should have kept this story about Jennifer Garner to himself,” one Twitter user wrote. “Especially since she continued to be supportive of him after the divorce.”

Following the talk with Stern, Affleck stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and addressed the critical social media reactions.

While he thought the interview with “honest,” he said his comments to Stern were taken out of context.

Referring to a "clickbait" headline, he said, “They had literally taken the conversation I had had for two hours and made it seem as if I was saying the exact opposite of what I said.”

“I had gone on and said how much we respected each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first and went through our stuff,” he shared. “And then (they) said I blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped, just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.”

Affleck said he has to “draw a line” when a negative response affects his children.

“Let me be clear. That’s not true,” he told Jimmy Kimmel. “I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe, and I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom because I never have. I never would.”