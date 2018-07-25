Jennifer Lopez celebrates 49th birthday with age-defying bikini pic

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Happy birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

The singer, dancer, actress and more turned 49 Tuesday — but you're going to have to take our word for it, because the following photos from her birthday bash certainly make that fact hard to believe.

Lopez posted a couple of pics to Instagram that featured friends, family, boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and — front and center — J.Lo herself, sporting a string bikini and unbelievably toned abs.

The always-active star proved that she doesn't just look fit and fabulous for her age — she looks amazing for any age.

"Current birthday situation... yup," is all she wrote in the caption, and she needed to write.

In the first photo in the set, Lopez puts on a serious mug, but when you click or swipe through to the second shot, she's all smiles as she raises a bottle of bubbly toward the camera.

Of course, this isn't the first glimpse fans have had of her beachy birthday fun.

Just hours before the former Fly Girl shared those snaps with fans, A-Rod posted a pic of the birthday girl soaking up the sun and enjoying the waves and flashing that smile again.

As for his caption, it showed that Lopez has a lot more than just great abs and an ageless appearance (and a successful career and loving kids) to be thankful for — she's also got one heck of a partner.

"When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!)," he wrote. "I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year — to our children, our families, the world — I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13."