Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk the red carpet (and kiss!) in Venice

One of the surest signs that the world is trying to move forward post-pandemic is the return of not just European film festivals, but pure glamour at those festivals.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in Venice in support of his new film, "The Last Duel." Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

Exhibit A: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Hollywood's newest on-again glamour duo, have landed at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy, and it feels like old times!

They arrived in the canal city Thursday, and photos captured them riding a private water taxi, holding hands and looking quite happy together.

Affleck and Lopez are back in the spotlight and in front of photographers' cameras in Venice. Filippo Monteforte / AFP via Getty Images

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

They're in town for the premiere of the 49-year-old Affleck's new film, "The Last Duel," but of course a lot of the spotlight is on Lopez, 52, as well. Affleck, who stars in "The Last Duel," wrote the film with his "Good Will Hunting" co-writer (and co-Oscar winner) Matt Damon.

The happy couple in a water taxi. Dominique Charriau / WireImage

The film premiered at the festival Friday, with Affleck and Lopez walking the red carpet. In one photo, they are seen sharing a kiss.

Lopez and Affleck walked the red carpet for the premiere of his movie "The Last Duel" on Friday ... Stefania D'Alessandro / Getty Images

... and shared a smooch. Stefania D'Alessandro / Getty Images

Lopez and Affleck, who dated in the early 2000s, were known then as "Bennifer." They split in 2004, then reunited earlier this year. Thus far they've been closed-mouthed about the revived relationship, with J.Lo fending off questions from TODAY's Hoda Kotb with quips.

Affleck and Lopez haven't publicly said much about their renewed romance. Alessandra Benedetti / Corbis via Getty Images

Damon, meanwhile, has also been closed-mouthed. "I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome," he told TODAY in May.

Lopez shared several glamorous photos of her own from the trip on her Instagram page, featuring her peering out over the water, riding in the back of a taxi, and signing autographs. "I'd rather be in Venice," she wrote in the caption.

We think she got her wish!

Related: