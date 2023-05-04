J. Lo reacts to Ben Affleck’s comment about the one thing she’d change about him

J. Lo loves Ben Affleck just the way he is!

Jennifer Lopez had the sweetest reaction when she heard what Affleck, 50, thought she might most want to change about him.

Affleck admitted recently on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that Lopez, 53, would probably wish he was less talkative.

“She would probably want to cultivate brevity in the way I speak,” he said. “I don’t know if you noticed, but I go on and on and on and on and on, I talk a lot and I talk in circles.”

“She’s never said that to me, but that would be my guess,” he added.

Well, Lopez had the chance to confirm or deny Affleck’s guess when she stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna this week — and it turns out she loves her husband’s chatty nature.

“He probably is more self-conscious about it than I even think about it,” she said. “I actually love listening to him talk. I love it. He is so brilliant. … The way his mind works and he’s such an artist, he’s so creative, he’s so passionate about everything he does, and he gets going and talking and I’m just watching him, like, oh, my God, he’s so brilliant.”

Lopez reacted to husband Ben Affleck's suspicions that she thinks he's too chatty. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

She did burst out laughing when she first heard what Affleck had said about her, and admitted that he can be verbose.

“You know what, he’s a writer and words are his. … So he does, he goes on and he talks,” she said. “I’m the opposite. I’m, like, in a way, of very few words. ... I’m not a chit-chatter in that way. Not that he’s a chit-chatter, but I’m not like that. So we’re opposites that way.”

Lopez also reacted to Affleck calling her a “superhuman.”

“Let me tell you something that’s going to upset you,” he said in his recent interview with Barrymore. “Jennifer just eats whatever she wants and whatever she wants; pizza, cookies, ice cream, everything.”

“She works out. I mean, I work out too, but I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old you know what I mean? With perfect skin and the whole thing,” he joked. “There’s no taking away the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real, but also the superhuman thing is real. She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular.”

Lopez called her husband’s comments “very sweet.”

“The eating thing, it is true, he does see me eat pizza, he does see me eat cookies, he does see me eat those things, but I’m also conscious of what I eat,” she said. “I try to have a balance to it.”

"I think this past summer, because we got married and everything, went on our honeymoon, I kind of threw it all to …” she added, throwing up her hands.

But before her honeymoon, Lopez said she was in “super training” for “The Mother,” her upcoming Netflix action-drama movie about an ex-assassin fighting to protect her daughter.

“I was cut, I was lean,” she said.

Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot last July, often gush about each other in interviews.

Affleck revealed how he drew on Lopez’s industry expertise as he directed his recent drama about the origins of the Nike Air Jordan, “Air.”

“Oh my God, she’s brilliant,” Affleck told "The Hollywood Reporter" in March. “She is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through the culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment and dance.”