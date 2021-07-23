J.Lo and Ben Affleck make Instagram debut at Leah Remini's birthday party

Did "Bennifer" just become Instagram official?

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, appeared together in a photo montage on Instagram posted by actor Leah Remini, a close friend of Lopez — only fueling speculation that J.Lo and Affleck are an item once more.

Wait, did Bennifer just make their Instagram debut? leahremini/Instagram

Lopez, Affleck and Remini posed together in what looks like a candid photo booth pic from Remini’s recent birthday celebrations, with Affleck wrapping his arms around both women.

The picture appears at the 32-second mark in the montage.

“I love you family, I love you friends that have become family,” Remini captioned her photo slideshow, which was set to the song “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat featuring SZA.

Rumors around a possible reunion between Lopez and Affleck have been circulating for months now. The couple, known as “Bennifer” when they were together, got engaged in 2002 and split in 2004.

After Lopez and her then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez ended their two-year engagement in April, hints began to emerge that J.Lo and Affleck were rekindling their romance after nearly two decades.

In May, they were seen together at a luxury resort in Montana, and later that month, Affleck was spotted wearing what looks like a watch that J.Lo gave him when they were dating in the early 2000s.

Many fans also wondered if Lopez was dropping a subtle clue about the return of "Bennifer" with an Instagram post celebrating her 2002 album, “This Is Me…Then,” which was dedicated to Affleck.

J.Lo and Affleck have not yet confirmed they are a couple again, although Lopez may have given a sly hint about their relationship during a recent interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb.

Hoda was talking to the singer and actor about the recent rerelease of her song, “Love Make the World Go Round,” which she wrote with Lin-Manuel Miranda five years ago as a tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

When Hoda noted that Lopez looks happy whenever she’s photographed with Ben Affleck these days, J.Lo responded with a smile.

"The song is out, five years since we've done it. And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now.”

Related: