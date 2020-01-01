Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez rang in the New Year surrounded by family!

A sweet, 30-second video shared on Rodriguez's Instagram shows the couple, Rodriguez's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, and Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, 11, counting down the last few seconds in 2019. As the year changed, the kids celebrated and the pair shared a sweet kiss.

Rodriguez captioned the post with a simple "Happy New Year" message, and J. Lo took to her Instagram stories to share a short message celebrating the new year just before midnight.

"Happy New Year's, everybody!" she can be heard saying, with Rodriguez standing behind her. "From our family to yours, I hope you're having the best night of your life, with only the best to come! We love you!"

Earlier in the day, Rodriguez shared a longer post looking back on the year, which saw his engagement to Lopez while on a romantic getaway in the Bahamas, plenty of fun times with their children, and lots of other exciting moments. The whole era was captured in a sweet video, which he showed a clip of on Instagram.

"What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed..." he wrote. "Looking back on these moments, I can't help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love... Thank you all for following me around on this wonderful journey. Here's to continued success and happiness in 2020!"

Lopez also shared a clip of the video, which includes glimpses of some of her most iconic outfits and sweet moments between her and her fiancee. In her caption, she looked back on the past decade.

"It's the last day of a decade... wow... when I think back to 2010... and think of all the things that happened between now and then I smile softly and contently on the inside," she wrote. "Because even though some of the tougher moments popped into my head first, I realize I survived them all and they led me into the best time of my life so far."

"I honestly wouldn’t change a thing," she added. "I feel stronger and more at peace with who I am now than I ever have... I hope that you all can look back in the same way and enjoy every moment of your journey. Savor it, enjoy it!!!! It’s the 20’s. Get ready to roar!!! And laugh and dance and live live live!"