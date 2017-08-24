share tweet pin email

The couple that sweats together stays together, we always say.

And in the case of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the couple that sweats together also reminds us of a wonderful "This Is Us" moment.

Comeback!!! Oops...maybe not 😂 #VegasPrep #Trufusion #NYC @jlo @davidkirsch A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Of course, everything reminds us of "This Is Us," but a video posted Wednesday by the former Yankee legend showing him getting his workout on with the one and only Jenny From the Block drove it home when we watched it over and over. And over.

In the video, we see Rodriguez and Lopez (who've been dating since February) strutting their stuff, doing push-ups, sit-ups and dancing around to the sound of "Hypnotize" by The Notorious B.I.G. Why? Because, you know, it's good to sweat together.

But then we cut to Rodriguez doing his elevated push-ups with Lopez lying flat on his back and ... well, we had many different kinds of emotions in those few seconds.

See, that move re-creates a touching sequence from the hit NBC show where Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) balanced his son Randall (Lonnie Chavis) across his own back while doing push-ups. It was such an instant classic scene of love and trust that Ventimiglia even went on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to demonstrate it last December.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Milo Ventimiglia showed Ellen DeGeneres about push-ups on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in December.

Ventimiglia and grown Randall (Sterling K. Brown) even re-created it in hilarious Twitter videos last November!

This time, since it's J. Lo and A. Rod doing it, we had to appreciate the exercise on a whole different level. They are rather easy on the eyes.

Love our weekends...🌺🌺🌺. Now back to work!! #riseandgrind #workhardhavefun #livelovelaugh A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Clearly, this is a relationship that is totally working out!

