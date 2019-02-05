Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 5, 2019, 5:21 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are more in love than ever.

The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary, and they both posted sweet messages on Instagram marking the milestone.

“Two years of laughter, two years of fun, two years of adventures, of excitement, of growing and learning, of true friendship and so much love!!” Lopez wrote in her post, along with a carousel of photos of her and Rodriguez. (Swipe or click through to see all the pictures.)

“In the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life ... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again,” the singer wrote. “Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time.”

Rodriguez was just as sweet on his Instagram page.

“I can’t believe it’s been two years,” the former New York Yankees slugger wrote. “Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words.”

A-Rod also posted photos of his daughters, Natasha and Ella, hanging out with Lopez’s children, twins Emme and Max.

The couple have been head-over-heels for each other since they started dating in 2017. Lopez said her relationship with Rodriguez is different from her previous romances.

"He's brought something to my life that I've never had before, which is kind of an unconditional support and love kind of a matching of like, twin souls," she told Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist last year. "That's a different thing for me, now I know what it's like to be with me. He works as much as I do, he's kind of as driven as I am."

Happy anniversary, J-Rod!