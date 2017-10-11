share tweet pin email

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony all in the same place?

It's happening — sort of. The unexpected trio is teaming up for a star-studded benefit concert and telecast on Oct. 14, a collaboration between Telemundo, Univision and NBC.

The show, "One Voice: Somos Live!" will raise funds to provide food, shelter and more to victims of recent natural disasters in the southern United States, Mexico and Caribbean islands including Puerto Rico.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are teaming up for a benefit concert on Oct. 14, 2017.

Some of the biggest names in music will perform, including Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Stevie Wonder and more. Christina Aguilera, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez are among the celebrities slated to make appearances.

And yes, Lopez and Anthony, who divorced in 2014, will also perform — but from separate states. The concert will be televised from two locations: Lopez and current boyfriend Rodriguez will host the party from Los Angeles, while Anthony and other stars will be performing in Miami, at Marlins Park. (Tickets for the Miami concert are on sale.)

A devastating earthquake in Mexico last month left more than 350 people dead. Recent hurricanes have destroyed parts of the southeastern United States and the Caribbean, killing hundreds more and leaving many others without electricity and shelter.

The "One Voice: Somos Live!" event is one of many efforts to help those affected by the devastation. Former President George H.W. Bush's foundation recently announced another benefit concert later this month in Texas.

Both sound like a great time — and for a very important cause.