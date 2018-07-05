OK, it's not "Carpool Karaoke" — but it's close!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent the Fourth of July in one of our favorite ways: riding around with car the top down and the radio on, kicking it to some of their favorite tunes. And they brought us along for the ride, thanks to an Instagram video A-Rod posted Wednesday!
Just how much fun are they having, belting out tunes like "Dirty Dancing's" "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," and Toto's "Africa"?
Naturally, there was one of Lopez's hits in that eclectic mix: "El Anillo"!
So who's that in the back seat? Just A-Rod's daughter Natasha and his nephew Nick Silva, grooving along.
But Lopez wasn't done getting her Independence Day kicks on, showing off her dance moves on Instagram last night complete with sparklers:
Looks like a firecracker of a Fourth!
