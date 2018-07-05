share tweet pin email

OK, it's not "Carpool Karaoke" — but it's close!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent the Fourth of July in one of our favorite ways: riding around with car the top down and the radio on, kicking it to some of their favorite tunes. And they brought us along for the ride, thanks to an Instagram video A-Rod posted Wednesday!

Just how much fun are they having, belting out tunes like "Dirty Dancing's" "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," and Toto's "Africa"?

Naturally, there was one of Lopez's hits in that eclectic mix: "El Anillo"!

So who's that in the back seat? Just A-Rod's daughter Natasha and his nephew Nick Silva, grooving along.

But Lopez wasn't done getting her Independence Day kicks on, showing off her dance moves on Instagram last night complete with sparklers:

Happy Independence Day!!! 💥💥💥 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:45pm PDT

Looks like a firecracker of a Fourth!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Jennifer Lopez talks 'World of Dance,' Met gala, A-Rod, new single Play Video - 6:34 Jennifer Lopez talks 'World of Dance,' Met gala, A-Rod, new single Play Video - 6:34

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.