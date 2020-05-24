Mystery solved! Jennifer Lopez reveals identity of 'masked man' in viral selfie

Jennifer Lopez is keeping up with her workouts in quarantine, but fans noticed more than just her toned figure when she posted a sweaty selfie on Instagram earlier this month.

In the picture, just behind J.Lo's right shoulder, there appears to be a mysterious man with his face partially covered, and fans have been having a field day trying to figure out his identity — or if the image is actually an optical illusion.

“Why is there a man in the background with a hand over his mouth?” commented one Instagram user.

“Anyone notice the guy in the mask? Lol,” another wrote.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

People on Twitter have even named the situation "#Jlogate."

A week after she originally posted the picture, the mother of two, 50, finally addressed the hubbub during her Friday appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." After discussing current projects and all the fun she's been having with TikTok, Fallon asked the question on everyone's minds.

"There was a whole thing that went on, on Instagram because you posted a photo of you in the gym, which I love because you've gotta get out there, do something, workout," the comedian began. "But then, in the corner of your thing, people were frightened because there was a man behind you in a window with his hand over his mouth."

"That was a Zoom!" Lopez responded excitedly. "So imagine, I'm back there working out because where we have the Zoom set up is right by our garage. And we didn't have a gym in the house, so we got a bench and a few weights, and I have my rehearsal mirrors back there for dance rehearsal."

"There's a man behind you like this!" Fallon exclaimed, putting his hand over his own mouth to demonstrate just how unsettling it looked.

"Yeah. I don't know what he was doing, if he was sneezing or coughing," Lopez said.

"Who was it?" Fallon asked pointedly.

"It was some real estate guy that Alex was on Zoom with," she said, referencing her fiancé, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. "I don't know! But we've been working out a lot!"

The star has even more time to hit the gym now that her wedding plans are on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, she told Ellen DeGeneres during a recent appearance on her talk show.

"Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that," the Grammy nominee said. "We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. So, again, it's something we're just going to have to wait and see (in) a few months how this all pans out."