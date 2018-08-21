Jennifer Lopez accepts VMAs award by thanking 'twin soul' Alex Rodriguez

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jennifer Lopez accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — the MTV Music Awards' biggest honor — on Monday night by thanking her "twin soul," boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, and her 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

The 49-year-old singer and actress accepted the honor, gushing, "You know I grew up on MTV. And this is really like a tremendous honor for me. It has been an incredible journey of dreaming my wildest dreams and then watching them come true."

Jennifer Lopez accepts the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

As Rodriguez sat in the audience with his and Lopez's children, and Lopez's mother, Lupe, the "Jenny From The Block" singer shared that people once tried to stop her from pursuing careers in both music and acting.

"I was always a person who was like, 'Why not?' Why not?'" she said, laughing. "So, I kind of had to forge my own path and make my own rules. And I was obsessed like that and I liked it that way for a while. Just working and working and working."

"But it wasn't until I had two little angels come into my life that everything changed," said the star, referring to her children. "I knew I had to better. I know I had to go higher. I knew I had to be stronger than I had been before."

Lopez also performed a medley of her hits, marking her first VMAs performance since 2001. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Because of her "unconditional love" for her children, Lopez said, she was able to see her career and her life path clearly. "So thank you, Max and Emme," she said, "There's so much more to do and I know in my heart that the future is even brighter than anything I could have accomplished up until now because of you."

Lopez also thanked her mom, who sat beaming with Emme in her lap, and saved special words of gratitude for Rodriguez himself.

"Alex," she said as the audience cheered. "You're like my twin soul. We're like mirror images of each other."

"My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day, the sky is not the limit," she said. "The universe is infinite and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There is so much to do to experience and there is no one I’d rather to it with, baby."