Jennifer Lawrence's reaction to Ben Affleck and J.Lo's reunion is priceless

"I'm so excited!" she said on a podcast.
By Randee Dawn

It's possible that Jennifer Lawrence is even more worked up over the rumored reunion between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez than Affleck and Lopez are.

The Oscar-winning actor appeared with her friend Heather McMahan on "The B---- Bible" podcast recently, and went bananas while reading news that Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged in 2002 and called it off in 2004, were a possible item again.

Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of "Dark Phoenix" in Hollywood, California in 2019.Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

You can listen to a clip from the podcast, which a fan Tweeted out on Thursday, but bear in mind there's some strong language coming your way if you click through.

"Breaking f---ing news," she said giddily in the audio. "Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They're in Montana. They are on vacation with each other right now."

McMahan added, "Oh, wait a minute, this is crazy, Jen Garner, how do you feel about this? How do you feel? You used to be married to the guy?"

"I'm so excited!" said Lawrence.

Affleck and Lopez met while filming 2001's "Gigli," and went on to co-star in "Jersey Girl." They became known as "Bennifer" among fans and in the press, then called it quits in part because of the intense media scrutiny.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of "Gigli" in 2003.Fred Prouser / Reuters

In the interim, they found happiness with other partners and spouses (most notably Marc Anthony for Lopez and Jennifer Garner for Affleck). And now it appears that in the wake of her split from Alex Rodriguez and his from Ana de Armas, they might have found their way back together again.

"I hope it's true," Affleck's BFF Matt Damon told TODAY on Tuesday.

So does Lawrence! Oh, JLaw, we have missed you and your tell-it-like-it-is relatability!

