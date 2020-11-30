Jennifer Lawrence's family summer camp damaged in 'horrible fire'

The family of Jennifer Lawrence is devastated after a "horrible fire" on the grounds of the summer youth camp they run in Kentucky caused significant damage.

Camp Hi-Ho in Simpsonville, which lists the Oscar winner's brother Blaine as the owner and director, announced in a Facebook post Saturday that a fire the previous night destroyed a barn on the property.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire," the camp leadership wrote in a statement. "We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls. Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other fire fighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes."

A Kentucky summer camp for kids run by the family of Jennifer Lawrence has suffered a devastating fire. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

It took nearly 30 firefighters and six trucks to bring enough water to put out the fire in the barn after Simpsonville Fire and Rescue got the call at 9 p.m. on Nov. 27, according to local news station WLKY.

The camp, which has been in operation for 34 years, remained open this past summer during the pandemic with six different sessions of groups of 10 campers ages 4 to 12, according to its website. The camp is outdoors and said it did not have any cases of coronavirus all summer.

"This is so sad," one Facebook commenter wrote. "The barn is always my girls favorite part of camp. I’m so sorry you lost the barn but grateful no people or animals were harmed. You have a lot of people who love this place, let the community know how we can help!"

Lawrence's mother, Karen, told the Louisville Courier-Journal in 2011 that she founded and ran Camp Hi-Ho for more than 20 years before she took a 14-year-old Lawrence on a trip to New York in 2005 that launched her acting career.

Her father, Gary, sold his concrete business and began working at Camp Hi-Ho, where Blaine was managing the staff at the time.

Karen Lawrence said in an interview last year that the camp, which she sold to Blaine when Jennifer's career took off, offers arts and crafts, horses, archery, a lake, fishing, kayaks, paddle boats, a fort, a butterfly garden and a hammock area.