Feb. 6, 2019, 1:45 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

The "Mystique" is over — Jennifer Lawrence is engaged! The Oscar-winning actress plans to get married to Cooke Maroney, a New York-based art dealer, her representative confirms to NBC News.

The pair have reportedly been dating since last spring after being introduced by a friend of Lawrence, the 28-year-old actress who rose to fame with the “Hunger Game” franchise.

Jennifer Lawrence has found her "Silver Lining" in fiancé, Cooke Maroney. Getty Images

The couple kept a low-key profile, in comparison to Lawrence’s more public relationships with fellow “X-Men” star Nicholas Hoult and, more recently, director Darren Aronofsky. During a podcast interview last year, Lawrence noted she remains friendly with both men, as well as other exes.

Maroney, 33, reportedly is a director at the Gladstone gallery in New York. He also worked at the Gagosian gallery, according to a 2015 interview he gave to Artsy.

In addition to "The Hunger Games," Lawrence has starred in a number of blockbuster and critically-acclaimed movies over the year, including "American Hustle" and "X-Men: First Class." She received an Oscar for her 2012 performance as a depressed widow in "Silver Linings Playbook," winning fans with her humor - and the tumble she took on her way to accepting her award.