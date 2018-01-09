Watch Jennifer Lawrence call out Emma Stone for changing Golden Globes plans

share tweet pin email

Jennifer Lawrence knows how to make an awards night memorable, whether she's accepting an honor, taking a tumble on the red carpet or — as it turns out — not even attending.

On Sunday night, the actress intended to make the rounds at a few Golden Globes after parties with her pal and fellow star Emma Stone. But as Lawrence revealed in a video she shared on Facebook, their plans suddenly changed.

"What happened tonight?" Stone, who filmed the clip, can be heard asking off camera.

“Well, you had told me you wanted me to be your date to the after-parties so I, you know, got us tickets to some after parties, booked a car," Lawrence explained while only showing one side of her face. "I was halfway through glam when you told me you didn’t want to go."

Steve Granitz / WireImage Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards on Nov. 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

That's when she turned to face the camera.

“You just wanted to come over to my house, so I sent my hair and makeup team home and now this is what I look like."

The usually picture-perfect star looked straight ahead and shared her bold half-glam look. On one side, she had a dramatic smoky eye, long lashes and a dark brow and, on the other side, she was completely makeup-free.

By the end of the clip both of the former Golden Globe winners were giggling — for good reason.