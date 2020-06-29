Music fans still have months to wait before they can watch the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” on the big screen, but thanks to a new teaser trailer, they don’t have to wait at all for a sneak peek of what’s to come.

On Sunday, MGM released a new minute-and-a-half-long clip from the film in which Jennifer Hudson takes on the life story, music and spectacular stage presence of the Queen of Soul.

Much like an earlier teaser released last December, Hudson can be seen playing Franklin onstage in a glittering gold gown as she belts out the title hit in the clip. But this time, that same performance is broken up and punctuated with bits of backstory about the legendary vocalist, songwriter and activist.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In other words, in this preview, the 38-year-old star doesn’t just sing about respect, she truly channels Franklin and demands it.

Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait circa 1963. And Jennifer Hudson is seen filming on location for "Respect" at Rockefeller Center on November 8, 2019, in New York City. Getty Images

In addition to the Oscar-winning actress and singer leading the cast, “Respect,” which opens in theaters this December, also stars Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Forest Whitaker, Tituss Burgess, Marc Maron and more.

That new trailer wasn't the only glimpse of what J.Hud had in store for Franklin fans Sunday.

Just hours after the preview dropped, Hudson performed at the 2020 BET Awards another song popularized by the beloved soul star, “Young, Gifted & Black,” which appeared on Franklin’s album of the same name in 1972.

Hudson’s own respect for Franklin began long before either of those performances.

The “American Idol” alum turned hit-maker, who’d been a lifelong fan, had the chance to meet Franklin years ago, and the iconic artist personally selected Hudson to play her in the upcoming film before her death in 2018.

"We were in talks a long time about me playing her," the 38-year-old told Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist in 2019. "So I just hope I make her proud, do her justice."

If the teaser trailer is any indication, she did that — and then some.