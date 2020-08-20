Jennifer Hudson, Billie Eilish perform in 3rd night of 2020 DNC — watch here

The 2020 Democratic National Convention kicked off on Monday night, and each evening had musical performances from some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

If you missed it or just want to hear your favorite tunes again, we put all the videos together in one place. We'll update this story as the week goes on.

WEDNESDAY

Billie Eilish asked people to vote before launching into her performance on Wednesday night.

"Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out," she said.

Jennifer Hudson performed the classic Sam Cooke song, "A Change is Gonna Come" from the Chicago Cultural Center.

The song choice was fitting, as the tune was an anthem for the civil rights movement. In Barack Obama's 2008 speech after winning the election, he even referred to its famous lyrics, saying "It's been a long time coming, but tonight, change has come to America." At Obama's inauguration, Bettye LaVette and Jon Bon Jovi performed the ballad as a duet.

Hudson has performed at the DNC before, previously singing the national anthem at the convention in 2008.

TUESDAY

John Legend rounded out the evening on Tuesday, performing a song from his new album, "Bigger Love."

He played "Never Break" on an empty, dark stage at a black piano. Slowly, more background singers joined him on stage as the song went on until the stage was practically filled with support.

MONDAY

The first night of the DNC kicked off with a new Joe Biden advertisement featuring Bruce Springsteen's 2002 hit, "The Rising." It wasn't technically a live performance, but we're including it here as a bonus.

The ad featured pictures of healthcare workers, empty streets and people in masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are the United States of America. There's not a single thing we cannot do if we do it together." #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/SLdNN4Oxdv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 18, 2020

Leon Bridges performed his song “Sweeter” with Terrace Martin.

Thanks to my brothers @terracemartin, @joshua_crumbly, Paul Cornish and Trevor Lawrence for working with me on this performance. Make sure you register to vote: https://t.co/dpF5I7beXg pic.twitter.com/8XqdF8lQeS — Leon Bridges (@leonbridges) August 18, 2020

Maggie Rogers performed “Back in My Body" in a video on the coast of Maine.

Billy Porter and Stephen Stills performed "For What It's Worth" in a throwback-style music video.