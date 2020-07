Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg announce split after 19 years of marriage

"Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey is calling it quits with her actor husband, Clark Gregg, after nearly 19 years of marriage.

The former couple revealed in a joint statement on social media Friday that they separated in January and had recently "made the difficult decision to divorce."

"After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other. We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised. — Jennifer & Clark," the statement read.

"P.S. totally crying as we post this," it added.

Hollywood stars Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey are divorcing after 19 years of marriage. Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Both Grey, 60, and Gregg, 58, who's best known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, shared the statement next to a photo of themselves embracing.

The pair got married in July 2001 in a ceremony on Martha's Vineyard beach after dating for about a year. They are parents to an 18-year-old daughter, Stella.

Though the Hollywood stars have been living separate lives for most of 2020, they've shared photos of one another on Instagram.

Grey posted a heartfelt tribute to Gregg on Father's Day in June. Next to a pic of Gregg and Stella, she wrote, "Happy father’s day @clarkgregg. i love you and am beyond grateful you showed up just in the nick o' time to make my dream come true. for continuing to show up as a devoted, loving dad and partner to raise this amazing human with."

"Couldn’t have done it without you," she added.

The same month, Gregg shared a pic of himself with Grey and Stella to celebrate Stella's high school graduation. In the photo, Stella wears a white graduation cap and holds her diploma.

"Have to beam on this one for a moment. Stella Gregg, you didn’t get the senior spring you deserved, but you worked so hard and (almost) never complained about the zoom classes and zoom senior day," he wrote.

"You are deep and wise and hilarious and the world will be better off in your hands. I love you," he added.