When times get tough, Jennifer Garner knows to look to kids for their words of wisdom.

The actress paid a visit Friday to Hilliard Elementary in Houston and joined Save the Children in handing out donations to families with young children in need following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey — and in turn, she was floored by the resilience of Texas’ youngest residents.

“Today I was inspired by the huge hearts in Texas,” the Houston native, who is on Save the Children's Board of Trustees, captioned a series of photos of her visit with the kids. “There is a generosity of spirit that gets lost in political rhetoric, but — people come together in a time of crisis. You know what’s beautiful? Children look for light.

“Terrifying things have happened to these kids in the past couple of weeks, but they don’t want to dwell on those stories,” she continued. “They want to tell you that their neighbor’s puppy was found. That they saved their mother’s life by throwing her a rope when the flood water overcame her and now she’s ok. That they all celebrated when power came back on. We have to protect our kids and we have to learn from them.”

Garner wasn’t the only celebrity on the ground Friday offering support to those displaced by Hurricane Harvey. Beyonce and Janet Jackson also lent their star power to the relief efforts, with both superstars touring the city and making stops at the area’s shelters.

Beyonce served food to people with an organization called Bread of Life. In a clip that her mother, Tina Lawson, shared to Instagram, the singer doles out boxes of food to waiting residents.