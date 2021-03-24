Jennifer Garner opens up about if she'd ever get married again

Jennifer Garner is in no hurry to say "I do" again.

"I don't know. I'm so far from it,” the actor, 48, said in a recent People interview, when asked if she would ever consider another marriage. “And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part ... I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever."

"But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it," she continued. "I'm good."

Affleck and Garner married in 2005 and announced their split in 2015. Kevin Mazur / WireImage / WireImage

Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck announced their separation in 2015 and finalized their much-publicized divorce three years later.

She and Affleck appear to be on amicable terms as they continue to co-parent their three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9.

In an interview earlier this month with The Hollywood Reporter, Garner shared that she knows she will one day dance with Affleck at their kids’ weddings, after telling Vanity Fair in 2016 that she didn’t think they would.

"When our kids get married, we'll dance, I know that now," she said. "We'll boogaloo and have a great time. I don't worry about that anymore."

Garner and Foley filed for divorce in 2003. Ron Galella / Getty Images / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Garner was also previously married to actor Scott Foley, whom she met while guest-starring on “Felicity.” They wed in 2000 and filed for divorce in 2003.

She reflected on her marriage to Foley in a 2013 interview with Allure.

"Oh, he's a great guy. We were full-on grown-ups, but looking back I'm aware we did not know what hit us,” she said. “We didn't have a shot. He's a really good guy, and we just imploded."

At the moment, Garner has plenty on her plate, between parenting at home during quarantine and promoting her new Netflix movie, "Yes Day."

"It's so freeing to just say, 'Yes! Go for it, what do you want to do?'" she said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna earlier this month about the theme of the movie.