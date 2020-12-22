Jennifer Garner shares message of support for 'Juno' co-star Elliot Page

It’s been over a decade since Jennifer Garner and Elliot Page shared the big screen in 2007 coming-of-age dramedy “Juno,” but the former co-stars still support each other.

On Sunday, Page, 33, posted his first selfie on Instagram since coming out as transgender earlier this month, and Garner, 48, was among the famous followers to share an uplifting message in response.

“Major, huge love to you, Elliot,” Garner commented along with a heart emoji.

In the caption of the post from Sunday, Page penned a thank-you note to his fans for their earlier, kind comments. In the selfie, he sported a black hoodie and silver-rimmed glasses.

Another past co-star shared a similar sentiment to Garner's. Julianne Moore, who starred alongside Page in 2015’s “Freeheld,” responded with the message, “Love u.”

Sharon Stone added: "I wish you the happiest and safest life journey with every blessing, filled with love and joy."

Page, who currently stars in the Netflix hit "The Umbrella Academy," shared his initial coming out post on Dec. 1.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote at the time. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey," he continued. "I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Shortly after, Page's wife, professional dancer Emma Portner, celebrated her spouse's announcement on Instagram.

"I am so proud of @elliotpage," Portner wrote. "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."