Jennifer Garner's birthday tribute to her dad makes us love her even more

share tweet pin email

Jennifer Garner is wishing her father, Bill Garner, a happy birthday in the sweetest way ever.

On Thursday, the 45-year-old actress dug into her family photo album to create a video montage of candid pics, which she shared on Instagram — along with a nod to the legendary R&B band Earth Wind & Fire's song "September."

My dad's birthday = the 21st night of September = #earthwindandfireday. We always knew you were the coolest, Dad! Happy Birthday! A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

"My dad's birthday = the 21st night of September = #earthwindandfireday. We always knew you were the coolest, Dad! Happy Birthday!" the "Alias" alum wrote.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images The actress shared a sweet birthday tribute to her dad, Bill Garner, on Instagram.

Garner only recently joined Instagram, but she's quickly making up for lost time with her willingness to share sweet and funny moments with fans.

Just last week, the mom of three shared a hilarious throwback video of herself leaving a dental appointment where she received both laughing gas and novocaine.

With a still-numb mouth, groggy Garner laughs and cries as she talks with a friend on the phone about how much the Broadway musical "Hamilton" means to her. Sure, the actress is sobbing, but it's LOL funny.

Keep the memories coming, Jen, because we sure are loving them!