Jennifer Garner's birthday tribute to her dad makes us love her even more

Jennifer Garner is wishing her father, Bill Garner, a happy birthday in the sweetest way ever.
On Thursday, the 45-year-old actress dug into her family photo album to create a video montage of candid pics, which she shared on Instagram — along with a nod to the legendary R&B band Earth Wind & Fire's song "September."
"My dad's birthday = the 21st night of September = #earthwindandfireday. We always knew you were the coolest, Dad! Happy Birthday!" the "Alias" alum wrote.
Garner only recently joined Instagram, but she's quickly making up for lost time with her willingness to share sweet and funny moments with fans.
Just last week, the mom of three shared a hilarious throwback video of herself leaving a dental appointment where she received both laughing gas and novocaine.
Watch Jennifer Garner gush about 'Hamilton' (after dentist)Play Video - 0:33
Watch Jennifer Garner gush about 'Hamilton' (after dentist)Play Video - 0:33
More video
This man takes white-water rafting to a whole new level (literally)
Chrissy Teigen needs bananas; internet responds accordingly
Lady Gaga: ‘Fame is not all it’s cracked up to be’
Parents get only 48 minutes of free time a day
With a still-numb mouth, groggy Garner laughs and cries as she talks with a friend on the phone about how much the Broadway musical "Hamilton" means to her. Sure, the actress is sobbing, but it's LOL funny.
Keep the memories coming, Jen, because we sure are loving them!