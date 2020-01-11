Jennifer Garner's 7-year-old son hilariously writes her a check for 'being my mama'

Anyone who’s ever said that being a parent is a thankless job has definitely never received a check for it. On Friday, Jan. 10, Jennifer Garner shared a photo of a check that her son Sam, 7, wrote to her as a monetary “thank you” for being his mom. The check, written on Dec. 25, is written out to “Mama” for the amount of $168.42 for “being my mama.”

“Apparently, birthing and raising someone is valued at $168.42,” she captioned the photo. “I guess I should keep my day job.”

Garner added two hashtags to her comment: “I would be his mama for free” and “Oh wait I already am.”

Garner’s hilariously relatable post caught the eye of fellow moms (some famous, some not), who were quick to add in their own take on Sam’s earnest efforts.

“Hahahaha,” fellow actress Mindy Kaling, who is mom to baby daughter Katherine, wrote. Added another user, “It’s just a down payment.” Joked another follower, “And that’s before taxes!”

In addition to Sam, Garner is also mom to two other children — daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11 — all of whom she shares with her ex, Ben Affleck. (The pair split in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, but remain devoted to co-parenting their three young children.)

Garner has long established herself as a down-to-earth, relatable mom despite her A-list status. In December, she had the perfect response to a rude commenter who tried to dampen her holiday spirit. The post shows a video of Garner dressed up as a Nutcracker toy soldier helping to put on a local production of the holiday classic. The commenter in question quipped, “What do you call a movie star who makes no movies?”

Garner let the snide remark roll off her back, responding, “A mom!” with three laughing emojis.

Parenting with such a great sense of humor? Now that is truly priceless.