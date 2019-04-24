Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 24, 2019, 6:33 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Jennifer Garner has been a Hollywood star for more than two decades and in that time she's played everything from a CIA agent to a time-traveling tween — but the comment she hears most often from fans is one that still surprises her.

"They tell me I’m prettier in person than I am on screen,” the "Alias" alum, 47, who graces People's 2019 Beautiful Issue, reveals inside the magazine's pages.

Jennifer Garner on the cover of People's 2019 Beautiful Issue. People

“You might as well see it for the compliment that they mean it to be," she said of the remark. "That happens, if I’m out and about, every day at some point. I don’t know what it is, but that is by far what I hear the most."

The "13 Going on 30" star insists she feels “really lucky” because the fans she typically meets “tend to feel like I’m the girl they grew up next to or an old friend, and they want to continue a conversation that I didn’t know we were having,” she told the magazine, laughing.

Despite being one of Hollywood's most beloved actresses, Garner, who shares three kids — Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — with ex Ben Affleck, refuses to read a word about herself online.

"Not only do I not read comments, I work very hard to not see the pictures, to not read articles or to know what’s out there at all,” she shared. “And it’s not that I don’t care, it’s that I care too much. Instagram is a different story because I don’t get a lot of people being mean."

Garner walks the red carpet at the American Ballet Theatre's Annual Holiday Benefit in December 2018. Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

Speaking of Instagram, Garner continues to delight fans with her "Pretend Cooking Show," which finds her preparing simple culinary fare like fish sticks and guacamole.

Garner's novice approach to cooking makes her that much more relatable.

"My mom made every meal growing up,” she revealed. “So my sisters and I have always known how to bake and do basic cooking. But I’m never really that good at it."

"I mean sometimes I’ll do a meal or bake something and it’s like ‘Tada!’ And then sometimes it’s not. But rarely is it pretty."