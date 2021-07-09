Jennifer Garner re-creates cute pose from baby pic: 'When you know your angle'

Jennifer Garner may play a host of different characters in movies and on TV — but when it comes to smiling for the camera, she likes to stick to the same adorable pose.

At least, that's what the former "Alias" star, 49, jokingly suggested when she shared three side-by-side images of herself earlier this week on Instagram.

On the far right was a photo of Garner as a toddler looking over her left shoulder in a cute pink top.

In the middle, a pic of the actor as an adult. In that one, too, she's looking over her left shoulder although this time she's posing in a gorgeous gown and stunning drop earrings.

The final pic showed Garner — that's right, you guessed it — looking over her left shoulder again as she strolls outdoors in a striped sweater and navy slacks.

"When you know your angle…" Garner joked in the post's caption, adding the hashtags #DidSomeoneCall? and #OverTheShoulder.

Garner at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in March 2021. Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Garner's famous pals responded by telling her what a kick they got out of her post.

"Love you!! Gorgeous always!!" Food Network star Ina Garten wrote in the comments. The Barefoot Contessa added three red heart emoji for her Hollywood friend.

"Oh so good," wrote Academy Award winner Julianne Moore.

Meanwhile, Moore's fellow Oscar winners Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon cooed over Garner's toddler pic.

"The dimples!" wrote Paltrow, while Witherspoon gushed, "It's Baby Jen for me!"

Garner, who shares three children — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 — with ex-husband Ben Affleck, loves to share throwback fun on Instagram.

In March, she treated followers to a video of herself recreating her famous "Thriller" dance from the 2004 rom-com "13 Going on 30."

"She had one big ask of me," Garner wrote of the little girl. "For everyone to see us dance 'Thriller' together."

She sweetly added, "Does this work for you, cutie-patootie?"