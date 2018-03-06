share tweet pin email

The world needs to know: What was Jennifer Garner thinking during the Oscars?

At the Academy Awards on Sunday, the actress was caught on camera appearing to have an epic moment of realization:

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

Garner suddenly slows her applause, takes a deep breath and furrows her brows, leaving viewers wondering what was going through her mind.

Jennifer Garner just realized she forgot to take the chicken out the freezer pic.twitter.com/A0C8E1PMES — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Garner is thinking âDid I turn off the stove?â https://t.co/ct188KLz8G — Marco Martinez (@ZMarcoPolo) March 5, 2018

On Monday, she decided to put the rumors to rest … well, sort of. Garner posted the meme of herself on Instagram Stories, narrating it with her own guesses.

Jennifer has responded on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/MkDUFhi0Gl — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 6, 2018

"Congrats to "Shape of Water." Maybe I should date a fish," Garner narrated, referring to the movie that won best picture.

Posting the meme again, she narrated the video saying, “Hey, Jimmy Kimmel, what's in your wallet? Wait, where is my wallet?" poking fun at her Capital One Venture Card commercials.

Garner then posted a final joke, narrating the video with a hilarious: "Can't wait to work with Lena Dunham. Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?"

Well played, Jennifer!