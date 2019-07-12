21 going on 12?

Not everyone has their look together by their early 20s — and Jennifer Garner knows that firsthand. The "Camping" star poked fun at her 21-year-old self when she shared an awkward throwback photo Friday on Instagram.

In her pic, the star, who looks years younger than 21, sports zero makeup and wears her curly hair pulled back. Her eyebrows? Let's just call them unfussy.

To make her post even more hilarious, the 47-year-old actress labeled her pic "Jen 21" and then juxtaposed it with the glamorous photo of Adele on the cover of her "21" album.

"You’ve got it or you don’t. 😂👵🏼," she captioned the pics, adding the hashtags #doesnthaveit #butwhatareyougonnado and #hiadele.

Some of Garner's famous friends took to the comments to point out that she actually looks adorable in the photo.

"The dimples are really something. They’re like their own little universes," wrote comedian Chelsea Handler.

Actress Juliette Lewis got a kick out of how young the "13 Going on 30" star appeared in the pic.

"Ok but u look like you are 12 at 21," Lewis joked.

While Garner may not have peaked in her early 20s, she's certainly made up for lost time, even landing on the cover of People's 2019 Beautiful issue in April.

The following month, the mom of three gave the commencement speech at Denison University, her alma mater, and used the opportunity to share one of her best beauty secrets: sunscreen.

"I'm going to say this because everyone says it, but you won't listen because nobody does: nothing looks better in your fifties than sunscreen in your twenties," Garner quipped.

Here's hoping we see more great throwbacks from Jen soon!