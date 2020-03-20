Jennifer Garner plays 'Happy Birthday' on saxophone for Jimmy Fallon

As many of us continue to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic, we're finding new ways to entertain ourselves with things like organizing long-neglected cupboards and actually chatting with our live-in partners!

Celebrities are no exception, but we have to say how impressed we are that Jennifer Garner picked up her saxophone to play a song on Jimmy Fallon's at-home version of the "Tonight Show!"

Fallon has been hosting a (very) scaled-down version of his nightly talk show since the worldwide health crisis forced the "Tonight Show" — and dozens of other shows in production — to stop filming and send crews home.

He has been posting the episodes every night, with each dedicated to raising funds for a good cause.

Thursday night, he interviewed Garner, who has been spearheading a campaign to raise money for Save the Children, which she said is helping feed kids who normally would depend on free and reduced lunch at school.

She also played a little saxophone while Fallon sang "Happy Birthday," with a few handwashing jokes thrown in.

Fallon appeared on the TODAY Show Thursday morning and explained he has been doing the at-home versions of his talk show because he thinks the world could use a little levity.

“I remember Letterman saying that it’s a time right now to be courageous, and he said sometimes pretending to be courageous is just as good,” he said. “And my wife reminded me of that quote. And so I said, ‘Yeah, we should do something. I have to do something.’”