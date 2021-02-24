Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo share sweet '13 Going on 30' reunion pic

It's been 17 years since the release of "13 Going on 30," but it's safe to say that stars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo are still thriving!

The two reunited on Tuesday and shared a selfie together.

"Reconnecting with an old pal" Ruffalo posted. "Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?"

Razzles are the candy their characters, Jenna Rink and Matt Flamhaff, bonded over at pre-teen best friends in the film. In her post, Garner also made a sly reference to the film's plot.

"Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal," she captioned the snap.

In the movie, Garner's character Jenna has a bad birthday experience at the age of 13 and locks herself in a closet and wishes to be "30, flirty and thriving." To her surprise, the magic dust her friend Matt gave her actually works. She wakes up at the age of 30, she finds she lives in a fancy apartment on Fifth Avenue and works for a fashion magazine. The downside to getting everything she wanted as a tween, however, is that she doesn't love the person she's become.

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo during the premiere of "13 Going on 30" in 2004. Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage

She grapples with the kind of woman she wants to be and realizes she's in love with the grown-up version of her childhood best friend, Matt (aka Ruffalo) before she's transformed back into a 13-year-old.

Garner has never been shy about her affection for "13 Going on 30." When the film turned 15, she shared a slew of images from the movie, along with photos of her young castmates 15 years ago.

In a long, heartfelt caption, Garner gushed about the "joyful" movie's enduring appeal and praised her young co-stars — including "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson and "Pretty Little Liars" alum Ashley Benson — who now enjoy successful Hollywood careers of their own.

"The movie benefitted from the performances of so many young actresses. Open and twinkly-magical then —now, 15 years later, they are ruling the world," she wrote. "Imagine if every 13-year-old girl had an opportunity to dance and feel beautiful like the girls in this film."

Ruffalo also has shared tributes to the rom-com in the past. Last year on the film's anniversary, he posted a photo of himself and Garner at the end of the movie.

Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time 🍬 pic.twitter.com/FnvwKDN8BF — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 23, 2020

"Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time," he said.

Ruffalo and Garner are both in Vancouver shooting "The Adam Project" for Netflix. Variety reports Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana are also a part of the film. Details are under wraps for the project.