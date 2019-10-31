Sure, not everyone can nail Halloween like the TODAY team did, but some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have still managed to more than hold their own. They’ve shared their costumes, as well as those worn by their kids, alternately spooking us and making us laugh with their creativity.

From celebs imitating other stars to A-listers getting into the spirit of some classic films, the rich and famous have made this a Halloween to remember. Take a look.

Kevin Hart

The comedian, still recovering from a horrific September car crash, paid the ultimate respect to friend and frequent co-star Dwayne Johnson by dressing up as 1990s Johnson — a look that Johnson himself has mocked. "This s--- makes me laugh," Hart wrote.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Jennifer Garner

The former "Alias" star didn't mail it in this year, going as ... a mailbox? Yes, it's an odd choice, but she made it work. "Live your truth, people. Happy Halloween," she wrote. We give it the stamp of approval.

Khloe Kardashian

♡ SwanLake with TuTu Halloween look 1 You know I have many more to share ♡ pic.twitter.com/WrbZqg27sX — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 31, 2019

The reality star showed off daughter True’s tutu, in what she teased will be the first of many photos.

"SwanLake with TuTu Halloween look 1 You know I have many more to share," she wrote.

Kylie Jenner

We’ll never look at “The Little Mermaid” the same again after Jenner gave Ariel an edgy, sexy look. "Ariel grew up," she wrote.

LeBron James

As masterful as he is on the court with a ball, that's how good the NBA superstar is with words. "LeDward Scissorhands. Happy Halloween beautiful people," he wrote. Johnny Depp would be proud.

Mariah Carey

My son is obsessed with Millie Bobby Brown... can someone please ask her to call him 🙏☺️ pic.twitter.com/4MfRs46V3l — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 31, 2019

"My son is obsessed with Millie Bobby Brown ... can someone please ask her to call him," she wrote about son Moroccan and a pumpkin honoring Brown's popular "Stranger Things" character, Eleven.