Jennifer Garner would like to introduce you to some of her friends.

The actress showed off her love for the classic NBC sitcom, "Friends," by spending quality time with the Lego versions of the iconic characters, just in time for the show's 25th anniversary.

Garner shared an adorable Instagram video on Friday, where she presented the tiny figures of Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Ross, Chandler and Joey, hanging around a Lego replica of the fictional Central Perk coffee shop, along with Central Perk barista, Gunther.

"Hi, I want to introduce you to my friends," she said, before announcing each of the show's main characters. She held up a mini Joey Tribbiani with an equally small pizza before placing him in his designated seat, a "cranky" Gunther, and a little Rachel Green, proclaiming her to be her best friend.

"Is she still Rachel without this?" wondered Garner, as she pulled off the character's iconic hairdo for a brief moment. "No."

The next Lego figurine in the lineup was Courtney Cox's Monica Geller, who Garner noted was dressed in miniature suspenders. Garner smiled broadly, then placed her next to Chandler Bing, in a "nice little bit of foreshadowing."

Garner put Ross in his place before coming to her final character, Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay. Then came the best part of the video: Garner singing her own rendition of Buffay's memorable "Smelly Cat," and voicing various character reactions, including Joey's familiar "How you doin'?" line.

The post itself was captioned with the hashtags, #iloveyou and #theonewherejenplayswithlegos. None of the "Friends" actors have commented on the post, but other celebrities, like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kat Dennings chimed in.

"Oh my god you make my life," Paltrow wrote.

"Oh my god. I love you," Dennings added.

This is far from the first Instagram post celebrating the show's anniversary. On Thursday, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow all shared a throwback photo of the cast. While each remembered "a Thursday night 25 years ago" in their own words, the captions were equally sweet.

The beloved show first premiered on Sept. 22, 1994.