Jennifer Garner and her sisters are wishing you a merry Christmas with throwback pic

The holidays are often all about families, and that's no exception for Jennifer Garner.

The actress wished her Instagram followers a merry Christmas by sharing an adorable photo of herself with her sisters. Even better, it's a throwback from the 1970s, and you can totally see the family resemblance.

In the photo, Garner, 45, is smiling wide with her older sister Melissa and younger sibling Susannah. If you look closely at the hashtags, you'll also learn that their mother Patricia made the clothes they were wearing!

The whole family remains close as adults; in 2015 her sisters and her mother posed together in Southern Living magazine.

When talking about the shoot with TODAY that same year, Garner actually teared up. "There's just nothing like sharing the spotlight or anything else with your sisters and your mom," she said. "It's always fun for me to get my sisters dolled up and my mom."

That said, all three do seem to be close to dad William, as well:

We imagine Garner is raising her own children (from her marriage to ex Ben Affleck), Violet Ann, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, with a similar kind of close-knit love.

But we're not entirely sure that she makes their clothes!

