Since Jennifer Garner announced her arrival on Instagram in early September, she’s become one of the most entertaining celebrities on the photo-sharing app, if not the most entertaining celebrity. How many other stars are bold enough to share a video like this one ...

Throwback Thursday-- that time I had dental anesthesia...laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

... or a selfie like this one?

Clearly, she loves to use Instagram. So, what motivated her to finally join? There’s one simple reason: She wanted to keep tabs on ballerinas.

"First of all I started Insta-stalking people, mostly ballerinas," Garner, 45, laughed in an interview with E! News. "But I've so enjoyed watching dancers that I admire from afar and feeling like I get a little insight into their lives and so it just seemed like, 'OK that makes more sense to me.'"

The fact that she could share the wacky moments in her life with her fans appears to have been an added incentive.

“I don't have to go any deeper than I wanna go, I can kind of be in charge of it. So we're having fun with it. It's just my house!" she said.

The latest example of Garner having fun on Instagram came just yesterday, when she posted a photo of herself as a beekeeper. She certainly looked the part.

@onceuponafarm needs fresh fruit, and fresh fruit need BEES! 🐝 Meet my new coworkers, they are bizzzzzy! #icrackmyselfup A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Oct 10, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

“Meet my new coworkers, they are bizzzzzy!” she wrote, adding the hashtag #icrackmyselfup.

You crack us up, too, Jennifer.

