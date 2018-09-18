Jennifer Garner drives around town with hot rollers in her hair — see the video

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jennifer Garner may have been born in Houston and raised in West Virginia, but she still wants to learn all there is to know about being a true Southern belle.

So the "Peppermint" star, 46, consulted pal Reese Witherspoon's new lifestyle book, "Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits" to learn just how Southern women use hot rollers in their hair to create bouncy waves.

The down-to-earth actress shared a video of herself following every one of Witherspoon's hilarious steps — including driving around town and saying hello to folks as the hot rollers work their magic.

"How to hot roll your hair. To this day, it's the only way I know how to do my hair," Garner reads aloud from Witherspoon's book before adding, "Me too."

Before long, the "Alias" alum is affixing nearly a dozen bright purple rollers in her hair and smiling goofily for the camera.

"Get in the car and go where you were going with the rollers in your hair," the next step instructs.

After checking her watch, Garner decides to do just that, explaining she has to pick up her kids from school anyway.

Soon Garner's tooling all around town with her car window down so everyone can admire her rollers. Of course, they can't miss her because she's smiling and waving to passersby.

Once she arrives at her kids' school, Garner takes out her rollers, shakes her long tresses, and asks viewers, "Do I look Southern?"

Garner captioned her quirky video by gushing, "My friend @reesewitherspoon has written a book full of so much — great food and recipes, insights, family, life lessons."

Here's hoping these two Southern belles team up for a sequel!