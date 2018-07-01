Jennifer Garner and daughter had to be rescued while kayaking in Sweden

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jennifer Garner and her 12-year-old daughter got a little too far away on their mom-and-daughter kayaking getaway in Sweden.

The actress and her daughter, Violet, had to be rescued after they got lost and pulled out to sea during a vacation in Stockholm ahead of Violet starting middle school.

Garner, 46, posted a serene-looking picture of the two of them on a kayak during a beautiful sunset, which presumably was the high point of the trip before things went south.

"On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest… Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so," Garner wrote on an Instagram post. "Did we have to be rescued? Yup."

Violet, who is the oldest of three children Garner has with ex-husband Ben Affleck, was a trooper throughout the ordeal, as Garner hashtagged the post with #shenevercomplained.

The mishap was good practice for Garner's role in her upcoming 2019 HBO series, "Camping," in which she plays one half of a married couple who go on an outdoor trip that goes awry.

Garner took a grateful selfie with a man named Mattias from the kayak rental company, Langholmen Kayak, who rescued them before things really got scary.

"Mattias, one of the champions of the Långholmen kajak team, got a call from Jennifer Garner one evening,'' the company wrote on Instagram. "She was lost on the waters of Stockholm with her daughter in one of our double kayaks. Mattias got into a kayak of his own and started searching for them. Fortunately he found them not too far away and was able to guide them back to our rental. Quite an adventure!"

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.