Jennifer Garner is adorably embarrassed about watching her own movie

Jennifer Garner's latest movie, the vigilante action flick "Peppermint," opened in theaters Friday and raked in $13.3 million at the box office over the weekend — and it seems the actress herself bought two tickets toward that tally.

And she couldn't be more embarrassed about that.

Want proof? Just check out the clip the red-faced star shared from her movie-night experience, wherein she tried to hide from fans — inside her shirt, behind her ticket stubs and even in the shadows!

"The studio encouraged me to go to the theater and see #PEPPERMINTmovie with an audience — maybe they thought I would conduct exit polls?" she wrote in the caption alongside the brief video. "But I learned something about myself on this experiment — I am a chicken."

Yes, the self-proclaimed "chicken mom" considers herself part of the flock when it comes to watching herself on the big screen with her fans just feet away.

"I've never done this before," she says as the clip begins. "And now I know why."

In the very next scene, she tries ducking her chin into her shirt in an effort to be less conspicuous (but really ending up more so).

"I'm in a movie theater, and I have a movie out," she says with loads of nervous energy. "And I have to be here with my fans."

It's at that point that she places her tickets over her eyes.

"I'm afraid people are going to hate the movie and take pity on me, or see me and think I'm just obsessed with myself," the 46-year-old smiles and cringes at the same time.

The next scene picks up from the darkened exit area just beyond the seats, with a fan shaking her hand and saying the word "amazing" just as Garner realizes the movie's over.

"Is it over?!" she says, racing behind a curtain. "Oh, my God!"

She then peers out of the shadow long enough to ask no one in particular, "Did they like it?"

That's as close to an exit poll as she was willing to get. At least that time.

Despite her endearing discomfort, Garner might just do it again.

"Thank you to everyone who spent their weekend and their hard-earned money with (her character) #RileyNorth and me," she added to the caption. "If you go this week — you never know — I may be lurking behind a curtain at a theater near you."

Here's hoping!