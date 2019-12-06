Jennifer Garner went full Griswold when buying her family's Christmas tree this year.

The actress posted a funny Instagram video on Thursday of her standing next to an enormous tree that she appears to have accidentally ordered.

"Go big or go home. #aggressivechristmas," she captioned the video.

The mother of three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck said she told her kids that they could get a larger tree this year. Her children, who are known for their sense of humor, apparently ran with that theme.

"So I told my kids we could go bigger because we're in a rental house and it has a really big foyer, but then it was delivered, and I'm not sure this was the tree we picked out,'' she says in the video while trying to hold back laughter.

The camera then pans back to show Garner, 47, dwarfed by a tree twice her height that looks like Clark Griswold himself yanked it down out of a forest.

"It's a little aggressive,'' she said.

People couldn't help but agree.

"Whoa!!" Reese Witherspoon commented.

"OH EM GEE that tree has some serious BTE (big tree energy)," Katie Couric added.

"That’s so Christmas Vacation," ballerina Megan Fairchild wrote.

Hopefully Garner and her children have already gotten out the lights and the ornaments because it may take a couple of weeks and a few stepladders to decorate the whole thing.