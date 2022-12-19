Jennifer Coolidge praises ‘hilarious’ sketch imitating her on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jennifer Coolidge is topping off an extraordinary year with the ultimate TV honor — being impersonated on “Saturday Night Live.”

“SNL” cast member Chloe Fineman, 34, sent up the “White Lotus” star, 61, in a sketch called “Jennifer Coolidge Is Impressed by Christmas Stuff" during the show's final episode of the year on Dec. 17.

“Oh, look at this! A big sock full of gifts,” Fineman said, holding up a Christmas stocking and channeling the star’s signature husky voice and pursed lips. “You know, the ultimate stocking stuffer is a foot.”

Fineman nailed her impression of Coolidge. NBC

As she reacted to other random Christmas items, Fineman tapped into the improv-inspired comedy Coolidge often brings to her roles — a stream of free association that never lands quite where you’d expect.

“Aw, Christmas lights, so colorful!” Fineman’s Coolidge said later in the sketch. “You know, one year I got the blinking ones. I left my Christmas tree on all night and learned my cat was epileptic.”

Coolidge called Fineman's impression "brilliant." NBC

Coolidge weighed in on Fineman’s impression on social media.

“Wow! A massive thanks to @NBCSNL!! and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist Chloe Fineman with your hilarious imitation!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Fineman responded in the comments, writing, “Happy holidays!!! Thank you for being such a gift to us all.”

Coolidge also revealed in her Instagram post that she had previously dreamed of joining the "SNL" cast.

“Also, congrats to the new cast members!! I know how hard it is to get on that show, I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it!!” she wrote. “What a feat! Happy holidays to you all!!”

This revelation set off a flurry of requests for Coolidge to host “SNL” someday soon.

“Omg soooo GOOD!! You need to be the next HOST!!” Coolidge’s “The Watcher” co-star Naomi Watts commented on her Instagram post.

Many people begged “SNL” to extend an invitation to Coolidge, with CNN anchor Don Lemon commenting, “Guest host please” and another fan calling the move “beyond overdue.”

“If you aren’t the guest for the last show of this season or first of next, we will have failed as a society,” another person wrote.

This sketch came after Coolidge praised Ariana Grande for her pitch-perfect impression of her, which the "thank u, next" singer has shown off multiple times over the years.

“I get so many people just texting me about your acting skills,” Coolidge told Grande in a recent EW interview. “You do these great facial expressions and you’re very, very subtle, and you’re funny.”