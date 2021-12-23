Yes, Jennifer Coolidge!

In honor of her new holiday movie, "Single All the Way," the "Legally Blonde" actor hilariously read "'Twas The Night Before Christmas” for Netflix's YouTube account.

The video, which started out with Coolidge humming the lyrics to Thomas Oliphant's "Deck the Halls," was filled with so many funny moments.

Coolidge emoted every line that she read and she even stopped halfway through the reading to take a sip of eggnog and try the cookies that were sitting next to her. When she got to the part where Santa came down the chimney "dressed in all fur," Coolidge noted that his fashion choice is "no longer socially acceptable."

Coolidge also didn't forget to note that "'Twas The Night Before Christmas" was her "favorite story of all time."

“My great-grandfather used to read this to me when I was a little child on Christmas eve," she said with a smile. "Now, he’s dead.”

When she got to the end of the book, she gave her fans a sweet shoutout. “Happy holidays, kids,” Coolidge said. “And make sure that your yuletides are gay!”

Coolidge stars in Netflix's "Single All the Way" with "Ugly Betty" actor Michael Urie, "Schitt's Creek" star Jennifer Robertson, and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" actor Barry Bostwick.

In early December, TODAY spoke with Urie about what it was like to act alongside Coolidge, who played his Aunt Sandy, in Netflix's first gay holiday rom-com.

“She is so funny,” he said. “She’s someone who, no matter what you know about her, no matter how many times you’ve seen her in a movie, no matter how much you think you know what she’s going to do, she will consistently surprise you and herself.”

Michael Urie as Peter (L) and Jennifer Coolidge as Aunt Sandy in Netflix's "Single All The Way." Philippe Bosse / Netflix

"Whenever we would finish a take we would all laugh and so would she," Urie continued. "And you just sort of knew like this is gold what you're getting here. I was always like don't cut just keep it going. Just let it roll."

The film's director, Michael Mayer, also had nothing but good things to say about the "White Lotus" star.

"I'd never met her before. I'm an insane fan, like every good homosexual is and she was a complete hoot," he said. "She's not what I expected, but in all the great ways like it was everything she did was unexpected. It was in the very best way. It was like trying to put a lava lamp into a container. You know what I mean? It's just so amorphous. Everything went in so many surprising directions all the time. So I just kind of let her do her thing and tried to shape it as we would go. She's a force of nature and unlike anyone I've ever worked with before, and I would do it again, in a heartbeat."