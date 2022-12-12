Jennifer Coolidge reacts to Ariana Grande’s impression of her in interview with the singer

Ariana Grande has been showing off her pitch-perfect impression of Jennifer Coolidge for a while now — and she just earned a seal of approval from the "White Lotus" star herself.

The “Thank U, Next” singer, 29, had the chance to interview Coolidge, her “stunning and beautiful queen,” for Entertainment Weekly, after Coolidge was named one of EW’s 2022 Entertainers of the Year.

Grande, left, is known for her spot-on impressions of Coolidge. @arianagrande via Instagram/Alamy Photo

Coolidge, 61, wasted no time in praising Grande’s various impersonations of her.

“Hi. By the way, your imitations are so brilliant,” the actor told Grande right off the bat.

“I get so many people just texting me about your acting skills,” she added. “You do these great facial expressions and you’re very, very subtle, and you’re funny.”

Grande seemed flustered by this praise from one of her comedic idols.

“Not even close. What are you even saying?” Grande said. “Coming from you, the queen of all things funny and brilliant, that means a lot. I’m just happy to have your stamp of approval. I just adore you.”

Coolidge added later, "I mean, in some weird way, you’re more mature and more advanced than I am, even though I’m the older one."

Grande has absolutely nailed her impressions of Coolidge over the years, capturing the “Watcher” star’s distinctive voice and facial expressions.

This past Halloween, the singer posted a series of videos of herself hilariously channeling Sherri Ann Cabot, Coolidge’s character from the 2000 mockumentary, “Best in Show.”

Coolidge weighed in on that impression in the comments, calling Grande’s performance “f------ great.”

“I was gonna go (for Halloween) as the young boy’s pet weasel from 'The Watcher' but now I think I’m gonna go as @arianagrande’s dog Toulouse,” the actor wrote with a wink emoji.

Grande’s fandom came full circle when she invited Coolidge to appear in the music video for her 2018 single, “Thank U, Next,” where Coolidge riffed off her beloved role from “Legally Blonde.”

In their EW interview, Coolidge credited that music video cameo for revamping her career.

“When people ask about how my life has changed… Yes, I got to do 'White Lotus’ but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the 'Thank U, Next' video,” Coolidge told Grande. “I mean, from there I got 'Promising Young Woman,' and this whole thing. You were sort of the instigator. I really believe that. I think if you hadn’t put me in 'Thank U, Next,' and done that imitation, I don’t think I would be here where I am.”

“I really think that!” Coolidge added later. “And I think it’s pretty cool. I was kind of flatlining, and you got things going for me. I just want to thank you. I know you’re a very humble person, you wouldn’t admit to it, but I’m just going to thank you.”

Grande also asked Coolidge about something the “White Lotus” star mentioned in a previous interview with Variety — that her love life picked up after she played Stifler’s mom in 1999’s “American Pie.”

“I’m glad you asked this because you see, I did say that jokingly and, God, you really can’t make jokes in our town, because I did make the terrible mistake of saying, 'Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men,' or whatever,” Coolidge said. “And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration — so I’m glad you’re asking me.”

That said, Coolidge added, “It did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men — and younger men."