"Friends" may have gone off the air more than 13 years ago, but fans are still scheming up theories about the show's six madcap characters — and Jennifer Aniston has strong opinions about one new one.

NBC via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc share a tender moment on "Friends."

The actress, who racked up both an Emmy and a Golden Globe playing Rachel Green on the hit NBC sitcom, recently opened up to Elle magazine about a fan's epic Twitter thread that insisted Rachel and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) should have ended up together — leaving Ross (David Schwimmer) in the dust.

"No! No, no. They tried!" Aniston said, shooting down the idea. "I think there was a moment when Joey and Rachel got together that maybe it could happened, but it didn't. It was Ross and Rachel all the way."

1/ In Defense of Rachel and Joey: A Thread — Skaiplana (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

The actress said despite their hooking up in Season 8 — and later developing some serious feelings for each other — Rachel and Joey were always better suited as, well, friends.

"I just don't think Joey and Rachel could have made it. I think it was more physical than emotional with them. They were friends with benefits, and they left it at that," she said, adding that she likes to imagine each of the show's lovable characters still "thriving" today.

Willy Sanjuan / AP The actress with her husband, Justin Theroux.

The star, who's returning to primetime television opposite Reese Witherspoon in an upcoming "suburban parenting comedy," also addressed a real-life fan theory, one that came about recently after her husband, Justin Theroux, admitted he once skipped a "Friends" audition because he slept in.

Unlike fans, Aniston doesn't lament that the lovebirds might have met and fallen in love sooner if Theroux had made it to the audition.

🏹...❤️✌️ A post shared by @justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Instead, she says, it was "perfect" that the two met years later on the set of the 2012 comedy "Wanderlust."

Besides, Theroux "didn't sleep through (the audition)!" Aniston clarified. "He just didn't want to get on a plane. He didn't want to live in California at that point. He was a total New Yorker, and he wasn't moving."

Sounds like both onscreen and off, things worked out perfectly!