Jennifer Aniston reflects on ‘chosen family’ in tribute to Matthew Perry: ‘We were always the 6 of us’

Jennifer Aniston paid touching tribute to Matthew Perry in a lengthy post on Instagram more than two weeks after her "Friends" co-star's death.

"We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep," she wrote in a post on Nov. 15.

"And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that."

Aniston then reflected on old messages from Perry.

"He made all of us laugh," she continued. "And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again."

She shared how Perry is still a regular presence in her life.

"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?'" she wrote. "Rest little brother. You always made my day."

Aniston also shared a screenshot of an old text message from Perry that showed a photo of them smiling together with the message, "Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day:)."

"Awwww the first of THOUSANDS of times..." Aniston responds.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead by Los Angeles City Fire Department officials responding to the scene.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives found “no obvious signs of trauma” and no signs of foul play. Perry’s official cause of death is pending a coroner’s investigation.

His former "Friends" co-stars David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc also paid tribute to him with separate Instagram posts.

On Nov. 15, Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, a best friend of Perry’s character Chandler Bing, shared an emotional tribute to Perry.

“Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery," Schwimmer wrote. "You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

He also shared a photo from one of his "favorite moments" with Perry that now makes him "smile and grieve at the same time."

“This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time,” he penned. “I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— ‘Could there BE any more clouds?’”

LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, another best friend of Perry's Chandler, shared a heartfelt message on Nov. 14 that he ended in true Joey fashion.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," he wrote.

"It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend," he continued. "I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Cox, who played Chandler's wife, Monica Geller, on the show, also posted an emotional goodbye on Instagram Nov. 14. She shared a funny clip of them from a scene on the show.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," she wrote.

Aniston, Cox, LeBlanc, Schwimmer and former co-star Lisa Kudrow released a group statement about Perry’s death on Oct. 30.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”