Jennifer Aniston may have only joined Instagram two days ago, but she seems to be getting right into the swing of things. Her latest post is a vintage pic in honor of Throwback Thursday that is seriously super adorable.

In the black-and-white photo, a young Jen can be seen wearing a bucket hat. The actress paired the pic with a similar snap from a recent cover shoot of hers from InStyle magazine, where natural freckles can be seen dusted across her nose and cheeks.

Her fans and followers loved the cute post, with one writing, "Aw baby Rachel," while Aniston's good friend Reese Witherspoon commented, "Cutie pie."

Earlier this week, Aniston made waves across the internet when she joined Instagram with a selfie of her and her former “Friends” co-stars in her inaugural post.

In just two days, Aniston has gained 12.8 million followers.

In fact, the "Marley & Me" star broke the platform’s world record by reaching 1 million followers in just five hours, beating out the previous record-holders, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Commenting on her newfound social media clout, Aniston explained on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday, “(I’m the) most reluctant person to ever join Instagram. It’s kind of crazy.”

On who talked her into joining the social media platform, she said, “I don’t know, a lot of people.”

“I just got tired of, you know ... what you resist persists,” she added. “So, what the hey? Just do it.”

But the "Murder Mystery" star revealed that she’s actually had a secret account before.

“It was a stalker account," she explained. “When I was thinking about doing this I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the sort of social media pool."

Take the plunge, Jen! Your audience eagerly awaits.