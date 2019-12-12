Jennifer Aniston shares throwback pic of her as 'beanie baby'

Jennifer Aniston shared a rare photo of herself as a kid — and of course it's absolutely adorable!

In the black-and-white photo, young Jen is wearing a beanie and looking out the window as though she's waiting for someone or something.

"California beanie baby (I'm sure I was wishing for snow)," she wrote next to the photo, which she shared with her 21.6 million Instagram followers.

Fans agreed the photo was "so adorable" and "too cute."

This isn't the first time Aniston has shared a childhood photo on Instagram. She previously shared a photo of herself as a toddler, wearing a bucket hat and staring directly at the camera. Aniston paired the vintage photo with a similar pic she took for a recent InStyle cover shoot.

Aniston's Instagram posts have been strong from day one. She joined Instagram in October with a selfie of her and her former “Friends” co-stars in her inaugural post.

The actress is having a big week. On Monday, she was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a television drama for her work on "The Morning Show," marking Aniston's first TV nomination since "Friends."