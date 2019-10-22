There’s no denying that Jennifer Aniston always looks picture-perfect, but according to the former “Friends” star, pictures of her don’t always tell the whole story behind the beauty.

On Monday, Aniston took to Instagram with a behind-the-scenes glimpse from a recent photo shoot that proves looking like a leading lady really takes a village.

The pic was taken in between poses for the cover of Variety’s Power of Women issue. In it, one person adjusts Aniston's sock and another braids her hair, all while the actress stands pantsless, with her shoulders slumped and an exaggerated frown on her face.

But a quick swipe or click to the next photo in the set reveals that the same shoot led to an oh-so-polished and sexy final image.

The 50-year-old then channeled her inner Julia Roberts in “Notting Hill” and wrote, “I’m just a girl....standing with hair and makeup. A stylist. A photographer. A lighting crew, wind machine, props, and a computer .... asking you to think I woke up like this.”

And that’s exactly the Aniston that fans know and love — a gorgeous big and small-screen star with a stunning Bel-Air home, who somehow never seems out of touch. She’s funny, down-to-earth and remains relatable.

She let that show during the photo shoot and again, when she spoke at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon as one of the honorees just over a week ago.

“You would think that after 30 years in this industry, being up here would be easy,” she said in her opening comments as she stood before a crowd of hundreds. But she then added, “It’s not. It’s terrifying.”

Aniston’s relatability has certainly proved popular on Instagram. Her behind-the-scenes post earned over 5 million likes and 31,000 replies less than 24 hours after she shared it.

But that comes as no surprise. In the one week since she joined Instagram, Aniston’s only shared four photos, but she’s managed to break a record (the fastest any account ever acquired a million followers) and briefly, she even broke the platform, as fans flocked to see what she shared.