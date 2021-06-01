Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' reunion pics will leave you feeling nostalgic again

"Friends" fans aren't the only ones still buzzing from the excitement of the "Friends" reunion special on HBO Max — the show's stars are "basking in all the love," too.

Jennifer Aniston, who appeared in the unscripted special alongside her five former co-stars — David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc — posted a few behind-the-scenes pics from the event Tuesday on Instagram.

Aniston's slideshow included a pic of all six cast members posing together for a selfie. Another photo found Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on the series, sitting together on the Central Perk couch with Justin and Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber dressed up in Ross' goofy "Spudnik" Halloween costume for a funny cameo in the special.

Aniston, who played Rachel Green, also shared a selfie showing her smiling next to director James Burrows.

In her caption, the Emmy winner wrote, "Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you."

She added, "Swipe for... The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us... When two TOTALLY different worlds collide - @_schwim_’s face says it all ☺️ ... The legend himself, our director of the first season, Papa James Burrows."

Aniston's heartfelt post comes days after Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the show, shared a selfie with Schwimmer to reveal the pair was already hanging out again not long after the reunion premiered.

"Tonight ... That’s how long we waited to get together," Kudrow joked in her caption.

Aniston popped into the comments on Kudrow's post to gush, "Love you two so much!"

Cox, who played Monica Geller on the show, responded, too, writing, "Awww I love you guy (sic)!!!"

Apparently, Cox was also moved — and inspired — by the decades' worth of memories shared with her former castmates.

Over the weekend, she posted an Instagram video of her and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran re-creating Monica and Ross' hilarious sibling dance routine from the season six episode "The One With the Routine."

She captioned the cute clip, "Just some routine dancing with a friend."