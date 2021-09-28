Jennifer Aniston is ready for a relationship, after not wanting one ‘for a long time’

Jennifer Aniston is looking for love.

The former “Friends” star says she’s not dating anyone right now, but she is interested in finding that special someone.

When asked if she is dating by Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM podcast “Lunch with Bruce,” Aniston said, “No, not at the time. No, I’m not. I feel like I’m getting — there hasn’t been time.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married from 2000 until 2005. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Aniston, 52, said the pandemic has made it hard to develop a relationship and noted there hasn’t been anyone who has caught her eye, although she would like to date.

“No one of importance has hit my radar yet,” she said. “But I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another.”

Aniston has been married twice, once to Brad Pitt and once to Justin Theroux. Her relationships have made for plenty of tabloid fodder over the last few decades (remember Adam Duritz?) and she sent tongues wagging when she and Pitt appeared in a table read for “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” last year. She also appears to be on good terms with Theroux, wishing him a happy birthday on Instagram last month.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux married in 2015 and announced they were splitting two years later. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for DGA

Aniston also had “Friends” fan in a lather when she and David Schwimmer confirmed they had mutual crushes on each other while taping the “Friends” reunion special earlier this year.

She says she’s spent so much of her life as part of a couple that it’s nice to take some time for herself.

“So, I didn’t want to for a long time and, and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple,” she said. “I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time.”

Aniston also longs for the simple idea of connection and approaching someone.

“There it is, chemistry,” she said. “You see each other from across the room. People don’t come up to people anymore, people don’t do that. It’s weird.”

That interpersonal dynamic is something Aniston has championed before when she shot down the idea of online dating.

“No. Absolutely no,” the actor told People magazine in June. “I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”

Aniston told Bozzi the first kiss is vital, while also noting the traits she looks for in a partner.

“It’s pretty important,” she said. “That, and also the ease at which the conversation flows the first time. That’s kind of a good indicator. Confidence, but not a cockiness. Humor, please I beg of you, beg of you. Generous, kind to people, you know, it’s just very few necessities required.”

And while Aniston hopes to find love again, there are some methods she won't employ.

While her personal life may not be settled at the moment, Aniston continues to forge ahead in her professional life. She can be seen in the second season of the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” and remains overjoyed at the “Friends” reunion earlier this year. Bozzi brought up the notion that sometimes reminiscing may turn out different than you anticipate, but Aniston said getting together with the cast again was an amazing experience.

“It was really great. It was romantic. We really romanticized it, in a way. And then doing it, it was a big ‘Ouch’ in a weird way, because of exactly what you said. We ended at a time where yes, we were saying goodbye to 10 years of this family, but we also had everything ahead of us. And it was exciting. And so much has happened since then.

"The world has changed. We all went through things personally that were hard, wonderful, you know, difficult changes, unexpected this and that. And, um, the world changed."